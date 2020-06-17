State Fire Marshal to deliver grant checks to volunteer fire departments from 7 ENC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will present checks to rural volunteer fire departments from seven eastern North Carolina counties on Thursday.

Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will be making stops in Wilson, Hyde, Beaufort, Jones, and Wayne counties during the daylong visit.

While stopping in Trenton in Jones County, Commissioner Causey will also present checks to fire departments from Carteret and Pamlico counties.

Commissioner Causey is concerned about the financial well-being of the state’s volunteer fire departments.

He has partnered with the state’s largest health insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, to obtain grants to help ensure the departments can respond to their jurisdiction’s needs.

The money given to the fire departments comes from a $500,000 BCBS grant to assist rural fire departments in North Carolina.

The grants, which are $5,000 apiece, are going to volunteer fire departments that receive the least amount of funding from their local governments.

Most rural volunteer fire departments depend on fundraising events to supplement their government funding.

The recent restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic have limited their ability to raise these funds.