RALEIGH, N.C. — A record number of children, 19,900 total, across the state will be receiving lifesaving bicycle helmets through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative, part of ongoing efforts to reduce bicycle injuries and deaths in North Carolina.

NCDOT uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to purchase bike helmets that are distributed at local safety events for underprivileged children by government and non-government agencies. A record 256 organizations will receive helmets this year. Helmets will be shipped by the end of May.

Helmets save lives. While less than half of all children typically wear a helmet while biking, they can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by nearly 90 percent.

To see a full list of this year’s recipients, click here.

Residents dedicated to bicycle safety in North Carolina have supported this initiative since it began in 2007. Since then, thousands of bicycle helmets have been distributed to children throughout the state. For more information about the program, visit the NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative webpage.