RALEIGH, N.C. – The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 22 new troopers today at a graduation ceremony held for the 159th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony celebrates 29 weeks of extensive training to prepare the graduates for a meaningful career in law enforcement.

The ceremony was held at 10 o’clock at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary. Department of Public Safety Chief of Staff Jane Ammons Gilchrist served as guest speaker, providing uplifting remarks to the graduates. The oath of office was administered by Judge Jefferson Griffin of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

“These newly sworn Troopers have a great responsibility placed upon them as ambassadors for our state,” said Johnson. “With that responsibility comes the opportunity for great reward as they will be in a position to positively impact lives through our traffic safety mission.”

The new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday, August 30, to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their home county and assigned duty station is attached.

