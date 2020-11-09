State Highway Patrol helicopter crashes in Wake County, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)- On Sunday just after 2:00, an aircraft with the NC Highway Patrol’s Aviation Section crashed during a training mission, officials say.

The crash happened near the State Highway Patrol’s hangar facility on Tryon Road in Wake County.

Officials say as the helicopter was returning to the facility, the aircraft went down and struck several trees. The aircraft landed in an upright position.

The pilot, Trooper B.K. Jones, was the only person on the helicopter at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.