State Highway Patrol investigating Cumberland County collision

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) State Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Cumberland County.

On Thursday, July 09, at approximately 7:06 p.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a collision on Interstate 95 southbound near the 46-mile marker.

A witness stated that he observed one to two vehicles involved in a collision and the vehicles possibly traveled over the Cape Fear River bridge and into the river below.

Multiple search and rescue personnel have been canvassing the area in an attempt to locate any involved persons to no avail.

The State Highway Patrol is asking for anyone with information pertinent to the investigation to please contact the Troop B Communications Center at *HP (47) or the Cumberland County SHP office at (910) 486-1334.