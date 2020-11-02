State of North Carolina accepting applications for the annual student internship program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The State of North Carolina Internship Program is now accepting applications for summer 2021.

College students interested in careers in state government can apply to participate in the summer enrichment program beginning November 2, 2020, through January 4, 2021.

Students can choose from a list of internship opportunities using an online portal, located on the NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement website, which includes an interactive map for students to easily apply for state government internship opportunities across the state.

“The State of North Carolina Internship Program is a great opportunity for students to not only receive college credits and professional development experience, but also to serve as public servants for our state,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders. “Each year we look forward to working with students from across the state, preparing them for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Student interns will earn a stipend of $8.25 per hour and work 40-hours per week for 10-weeks during the summer, which runs May 24 – July 30, 2021.

The State of North Carolina Internship Program offers students real-world experience in a wide range of state government workplaces.

Internships provide opportunities for students to work in their chosen field and to consider careers in public service.

Opportunities exist in numerous recognized fields of study, from marketing to policy and research. Interns also will participate in other activities that broaden their knowledge of public service and state government, such as virtual seminars and executive chat sessions with state government leaders for career development.

Interns are selected through a competitive process overseen by the North Carolina Internship Council. Selection is based on a thorough review of applications, including academic records and interest in state government.

Qualified candidates may be selected to interview with prospective supervisors, and matches are made.

For more information, visit the State of North Carolina Internship website or contact the Internship and Youth Council Coordinator, Candace Dudley at (984) 236-0345.

Information is also available in campus career services or cooperative education offices.