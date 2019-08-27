On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the State will offer a reward of up to $5,000 to help authorities solve a murder that happened in January.
The Franklinton Police Department is still investigating the murder of Clarence Erwin Person, Jr., age 49, who was found dead in his residence from a gunshot wound on Fairlane Street on January 18.
The State will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Person’s murder.
Anyone with information on this case should call Franklinton Police at 919-494-2151 extension 105, or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.
State offers reward of up to $5,000 for info on Franklinton murder
