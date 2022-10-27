QUEEN CITY NEWS – The state’s first flu-related death of the season is being reported in western North Carolina, the NC Department of Health and Human Services announced.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH.

No specifics were given other than to say the death occurred in October 2022 in the western part of the state and that it was due to influenza complications.

“With flu cases increasing and COVID-19 still with us, it is tremendously important for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”

Deaths ranged from 186 to 391 each year over the last five years and health officials said they are currently seeing an uptick in RSV cases and respiratory issues.

Flu vaccines are available at most pharmacies and hospitals.