States sending the most people to North Carolina

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to North Carolina from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to North Carolina.

1 / 30Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#30. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to North Carolina in 2019: 1,700

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

– Moved from North Carolina to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,481

— #32 most common destination from North Carolina

2 / 30Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to North Carolina in 2019: 1,705

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from North Carolina to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,745

— #23 most common destination from North Carolina

3 / 30Canva

#28. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from North Carolina to Arkansas in 2019: 369

— #46 most common destination from North Carolina

4 / 30Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#27. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from North Carolina to Oregon in 2019: 1,692

— #30 most common destination from North Carolinahttps://61980ae113fd585ec9c0fde366624e66.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

5 / 30Canva

#26. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to North Carolina in 2019: 2,447

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from North Carolina to Minnesota in 2019: 1,175

— #38 most common destination from North Carolina

6 / 30Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#25. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 2,950

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from North Carolina to West Virginia in 2019: 2,515

— #26 most common destination from North Carolina

7 / 30Canva

#24. Hawaii

– Moved from Hawaii to North Carolina in 2019: 2,955

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Hawaii

– Moved from North Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 3,524

— #20 most common destination from North Carolina

8 / 30TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#23. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552

— #10 most common destination from North Carolinahttps://61980ae113fd585ec9c0fde366624e66.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

9 / 30Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#22. Washington

– Moved from Washington to North Carolina in 2019: 2,984

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from North Carolina to Washington in 2019: 1,479

— #33 most common destination from North Carolina

10 / 30M Floyd // Flickr

#21. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597

— #19 most common destination from North Carolina

11 / 30Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#20. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to North Carolina in 2019: 4,793

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from North Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 2,922

— #22 most common destination from North Carolina

12 / 30DPPed// Wikimedia

#19. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to North Carolina in 2019: 5,319

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from North Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 4,038

— #17 most common destination from North Carolinahttps://61980ae113fd585ec9c0fde366624e66.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to North Carolina in 2019: 5,389

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from North Carolina to Massachusetts in 2019: 3,812

— #18 most common destination from North Carolina

14 / 30Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to North Carolina in 2019: 5,646

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054

— #12 most common destination from North Carolina

15 / 30JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#16. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to North Carolina in 2019: 5,840

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from North Carolina to Connecticut in 2019: 2,640

— #24 most common destination from North Carolina

16 / 30Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#15. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to North Carolina in 2019: 6,089

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from North Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 4,930

— #13 most common destination from North Carolinahttps://61980ae113fd585ec9c0fde366624e66.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

17 / 30PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#14. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to North Carolina in 2019: 6,302

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from North Carolina to Michigan in 2019: 2,971

— #21 most common destination from North Carolina

18 / 30Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792

— #15 most common destination from North Carolina

19 / 30Canva

#12. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to North Carolina in 2019: 9,698

— 3.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from North Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 4,799

— #14 most common destination from North Carolina

20 / 30Imilious // Wikicommons

#11. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to North Carolina in 2019: 9,970

— 3.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from North Carolina to Tennessee in 2019: 13,551

— #7 most common destination from North Carolina

21 / 30ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#10. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2019: 13,341

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,221

— #9 most common destination from North Carolina

22 / 30Famartin // Wikicommons

#9. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to North Carolina in 2019: 13,408

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from North Carolina to Maryland in 2019: 5,453

— #11 most common destination from North Carolina

23 / 30Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Texas

– Moved from Texas to North Carolina in 2019: 14,226

— 4.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from North Carolina to Texas in 2019: 15,838

— #4 most common destination from North Carolina

24 / 30Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#7. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to North Carolina in 2019: 15,297

— 4.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from North Carolina to New Jersey in 2019: 4,294

— #16 most common destination from North Carolinahttps://61980ae113fd585ec9c0fde366624e66.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

25 / 30en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

– Moved from California to North Carolina in 2019: 18,023

— 5.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from California

– Moved from North Carolina to California in 2019: 13,863

— #6 most common destination from North Carolina

26 / 30Canva

#5. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to North Carolina in 2019: 19,017

— 6.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from North Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 15,580

— #5 most common destination from North Carolina

27 / 30Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. New York

– Moved from New York to North Carolina in 2019: 23,571

— 7.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from New York

– Moved from North Carolina to New York in 2019: 9,847

— #8 most common destination from North Carolina

28 / 30Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#3. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to North Carolina in 2019: 27,740

— 8.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to South Carolina in 2019: 33,940

— #1 most common destination from North Carolinahttps://61980ae113fd585ec9c0fde366624e66.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

29 / 30Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to North Carolina in 2019: 29,764

— 9.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from North Carolina to Virginia in 2019: 26,435

— #3 most common destination from North Carolina

30 / 30Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

– Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032

— 9.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207

— #2 most common destination from North Carolina