Statesville Police search for answers in shooting death of 8-year-old girl, no witnesses coming forward

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Statesville Police Department continues to search for answers one week after an 8-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured in two separate drive-by shootings last Monday.

“We are following up with forensic leads and other investigative tools to resolve this case. However, we have not had anyone who witnessed this murder come forward,” said Police Chief David Addison.

Around 6:56 p.m. on June 28, Statesville Police responded to an incident in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard where 8-year-old Ah’Myiiahh Howell and 7-year-old Tariq Lowery were found shot.

Both children were taken to the hospital. Howell did not survive her injuries.

According to the two kids’ aunt, Lowery was shot in the hip and leg. His grandmother said he will have to learn to walk again.

While police investigated the first incident, gunshots were heard nearby and a 10-year-old boy was found shot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 316 New Bern Avenue, police said.

Witnesses said a white possible Honda Accord drove by with a person shooting from the inside of the vehicle.

One week later, no arrests have been made. Police and community leaders have pleaded to neighbors to come forward with information.

“I know there are people out there who knew who the shooters were or know who they are,” said Statesville Police Chief David Addison, “and we got to this point where we’re not getting information.”

Addison said the department will continue to fight for Howell and other children in the Statesville community.

Community members plan to hold a fundraiser for Howell’s family Monday afternoon. The cookout will happen from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kimbrough Park.