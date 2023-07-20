STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell Water Corporation is sending out a warning about water thefts with a picture of someone rigging up a hose to a fire hydrant and tapping right into Statesville’s water supply.

Water officials did not name the company, but they said a worker was in someone’s yard stealing water from a fire hydrant in the middle of the day.

“It costs the customer in the end whether it’s through rates or water quality or that such,” said Danny Sloan, General Manager of Iredell Water Corporation.

Summer seems to be prime water theft season.

“You get multiple businesses who may perform pressure-washing services or maybe fill pools,” said Sloan. “You may have companies performing asphalt repair or asphalt replacement.”

Sloan says they’ve had eight or nine water thefts so far this year and six of them happened in the last two months.

“I think we’re starting to see this more because we’re having an influx of building, a lot more construction going on,” said Sloan.

Officials say water theft from hydrants can force water providers to raise rates. It can also affect water quality, resulting in dirty water, and if workers don’t have the proper equipment on their trucks, it could be even worse.

“They could potentially cause a cross-connection where they could contaminate the water system if certain things were to happen,” Sloan explained. “Now we have never had that happen in any of these instances, but that’s always a fear.”

People who report water thefts through Iredell Water Corporation can get a $100 reward, if someone is convicted or fined for stealing water. First offenses for water theft can result in a $1,000 fine and a second offense can carry a $2,000 penalty.

During the incident in the photo, officials say it was a neighbor who reported the water theft. The company had to pay up after being accused of a crime that can cost everyone.