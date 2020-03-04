Statewide tornado drill scheduled Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Schools and government buildings statewide will hold tornado drills Wednesday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. to practice their emergency plans.

Courtesy of National Weather Service

Test messages will be broadcast on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios and the Emergency Alert System. All North Carolinians are encouraged to participate in the drill.

This year’s North Carolina Severe Weather Preparedness Week will combine multiple awareness weeks while focusing on tornadoes, large hail, lightning, flash flooding, and damaging straight-line winds. Click on each image to learn more about staying safe during that type of weather hazard.