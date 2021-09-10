Steel cross made from remnants of World Trade Center part of 9/11 memorial at Wesleyan Christian Academy

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A steel cross sat in the middle of Wesleyan Christian Academy’s soccer field as rows of American flags surrounded it.

Students placed the flags there to create the school’s first 9/11 memorial.

“Each of them represents a life lost during 9/11 whether that’s somebody in the towers, whether it was firefighters, policeman, and we’re just trying to honor them as best as we can,” student body president Harrison Gardner said.

Students carefully placed 2,977 flags in their designated spots to represent the lives lost in the terrorist attacks.

Leaders hope tributes like this one will help give a generation that was not alive then, a greater understanding of the impact.

“For those servicemen and women and first responders who are willing to give up their lives for our safety and that’s something we really want to build into the hearts and into the minds of the kids. A deep appreciation,” Head of School Rob Brown said.

Seeing the children engaged meant a lot to athletic director Joe Woodward.

He served our country from 2011 to 2015.

“Having these kids place these flags and kind of getting the feeling of wow these are actual people, I’m really proud of these kids for doing that,” he said.

WCA Alumni parents David and Donna Griffin of D.H. Griffin loaned the cross to the school.

It was carved out of steel from the remnants of the World Trade Center.

“It’s hope. It’s your faith,” David Griffin Jr. said

“We need to not forget what happened on that tragic day and for the younger generation that has no recollection of it. It’s important that we never forget.”

The lights of the WCA soccer field will be on from 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.