RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Attorney General Josh Stein (D) formally got on the ballot Tuesday in North Carolina’s race for governor as Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was scheduled to travel to Florida for a fundraiser with former President Donald Trump.

The race is expected to be the most competitive in the country in 2024 as Stein and Robinson appear to be the frontrunners in their respective parties’ primaries.

“The choice could not be more stark between the lieutenant governor and me. I’ve spent my career fighting for people. He fights the culture wars,” Stein said.

Robinson is expected to receive a formal endorsement from former President Trump, who still enjoys significant support among Republicans in North Carolina.

A recent poll by East Carolina University showed 63 percent of Republican primary voters plan to pick Trump in the state’s March 5 primary.

That same poll showed Robinson with 34 percent of GOP primary voters choosing him in the governor’s race, which is still significantly ahead of the other candidates, all of whom had less than 10 percent support in the poll.

Attorney Bill Graham, state Treasurer Dale Folwell, and former state Sen. Andy Wells are also in the race. The poll showed nearly half of Republican voters remain undecided.

National Review, a conservative publication, reported that Robinson will attend a fundraiser Tuesday with Trump at Mar-a-Lago as he tries to lock up his party’s nomination.

Stein, who formally launched his campaign in January, has the backing of current Gov. Roy Cooper and many other prominent Democrats in the state.

There are three other Democrats who also have filed to run: former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan, Chrelle Booker, and Marcus Williams.

Stein set a new record in the first half of this year for fundraising in a North Carolina governor’s race, reportedly taking in nearly $6 million.

However, Morgan questioned whether Stein is the best choice for Democrats in 2024 to potentially take on Robinson. Morgan cited his decades of experience as a judge and electoral history.

Morgan pointed out when he ran for the state Supreme Court in 2016, he won his race by about 354,000 votes, a margin of 54-46 over his Republican opponent.

In that same election, Stein won his first race for attorney general by just under 25,000 votes. When he ran for re-election in 2020, his winning margin shrank to just under 14,000 votes.

“I feel as though I’m the best one from top to bottom on the Democratic slate to generate the kind of support for North Carolinians to be able to have leadership that is responsible, that is experienced,” Morgan said last week after filing in the governor’s race.

When asked about that argument, Stein noted his work as attorney general securing settlements with opioid manufacturers and opposing restrictions on abortion.

“I have been taking on big fights for the people of this state and delivering whether it’s opioids or sexual assault kits or polluted drinking water, or people’s fundamental freedoms, the right to make their own reproductive decisions or the right to vote,” Stein said.

Robinson has ruled out debating his primary opponents.

“Absolutely not. I’m not interested in going on stage and arguing with people who I’ve agreed with in the past. What I’m interested in is going out and talking to the people of North Carolina and presenting my vision of how I want to help them succeed,” he told CBS 17 earlier this fall. “You know, I’m not gonna waste my time with people who want to dredge up old things out of my past or want to dredge up bad memories from my past.”

CBS 17 asked Stein about his willingness to participate in a primary debate.

He said, “I’m at this point very actively traveling around the state listening to North Carolina voters. I think we need to listen before we talk, but I’m always happy to talk.”