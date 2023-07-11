(WGHP) — The Stokes County Schools superintendent just did something on many people’s bucket lists.

Dr. Brad Rice ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, last Friday on the opening day of the event.

He and his wife Keasha were in Spain celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary and told FOX8, “If you’re that close to a world-famous event, why not take part?”

Men have been running with the bulls there since the 14th century as the animals were brought in from the fields to the city’s bullring as a way to show their bravery.

Dr. Rice was not injured though each year some do suffer injuries.

In the last 100 years, 15 men have died running with the bulls.