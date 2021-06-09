Stone Mountain State Park is the perfect place to play this summer

ROARING GAP, N.C. (WGHP) — So many people want to get out and travel this summer, or try a new adventure, but for a lot of families money is tight.

North Carolina’s State Parks offer the perfect place to play this summer and you only need the gas money to get there.

Stone Mountain State Park is one of our largest state parks and it’s just a short drive from the Triad, sitting between Wilkes and Alleghany counties.

At the center of the park sits a 700-foot granite dome. You can hike it, climb to the top or play in the waterfalls and streams that run around it.

Shannon Smith shows us more in today’s Destination Vacation.