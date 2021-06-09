Stray bullet strikes a man in the head at Sedgefield Country Club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are looking for the suspect whose stray bullet hit a man on the top of the head while he was eating outside.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night a 57-year-old man was struck on the top of the head by a bullet while he ate dinner. It caused a superficial wound and he declined medical treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation determined that this was not targeted. They believe the gun was fired into the air some distance away, but they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s District 3 office at 336-641-6691.

