HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old student was arrested at North Mecklenburg High School Thursday for reportedly carrying 100 vape pens and having firearms in his car.
According to the Huntersville Police Department, there was a call regarding potential illegal activity and Miguel Angel Penaloza Guz was attempting to leave campus when he was stopped by police. Officers say a “K9 sniff” reportedly resulted in locating approximately 100 THC vape pens.
A subsequent search of the suspect’s car resulted in locating two firearms, officers say, with extended magazines.
Guz is charged with trespassing, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds, felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.