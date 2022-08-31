RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s become a big question: Will having your student debt forgiven leave you with a bigger tax bill?

Here in North Carolina, that answer could be yes — with a taxation expert saying you might wind up owing $525.

“I think, at this point, there’s enough out there to say that (borrowers) need to start preparing for this,” said Nathan Goldman, an assistant professor of accounting at N.C. State’s Poole College of Management.

Under President Joe Biden’s new plan, many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven — up to $20,000 if they qualified for Pell grants. A single borrower must earn less than $125,000 while married couples qualify if they earn less than $250,000.

Biden says the plan could benefit 43 million borrowers across the country.

But it could come with a significant string attached — a bigger state tax bill.

The state Department of Revenue said Thursday that the debt relief is “currently” considered taxable income, with spokeswoman Donna-Maria Harris saying in a statement that the agency “is monitoring any further enactments by the General Assembly that could change the taxability of student loan forgiveness” in the state.

The statement from the revenue department points to the same line CBS 17 News uncovered in North Carolina’s tax code that appears to specifically address the issue of student debt relief as it relates to modifications to adjusted gross income.

The subdivision’s listed purpose is to “decouple from the exclusion from income for the discharge of a student loan under section 9675 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.”

This line in the state’s tax code could mean you’ll have to pay $525 in state tax if you had $10,000 of your federal student loan debt forgiven under President Joe Biden’s newly announced plan. (Credit: North Carolina General Assembly)

In plain English, that’s the clause that says the state can, in fact, tax that student debt relief. It means a North Carolinian receiving $10,000 in relief would owe $525 in state tax, Goldman said.

“At least at this current point, we can see we have enough evidence to say that they may be in the crosshairs of having to pay back taxes in the state of North Carolina,” Goldman said.

But there’s still plenty of time for lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper to amend that — which Goldman says they did when they made the stimulus payments earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic tax free.

The rescue plan says all federal student loan forgiveness is exempt from taxation through 2025, so at least you won’t owe federal taxes on it.

“But not all states have to follow suit,” Goldman said.

An early breakdown from the Tax Foundation listed 13 states that could treat that debt relief as taxable income — but North Carolina was not on that list.

The Washington-based think tank then issued an update this week, trimming the list to five states — but adding North Carolina, citing that aforementioned clause in the tax code.

That’s led to vagueness and uncertainty about whether that line in the code will actually be applied.

“There may not be a lot of communication to the state level,” Goldman said. “So the states can have different laws in place for different things. But if they’e not expecting something like this to happen, then they may not have a law already in place.”

So if you don’t want to pay the tax, what can do you?

You could contact your state lawmakers to push them to amend that line in the code.

And with 7 1/2 months before April 15, 2023, if you might have to pay that extra amount in taxes, now is the time to start planning.

Especially if you have to resume paying the remaining balance of your student loans at around that time.

“Some people have gotten used to not having to pay this money over a long period of time, and they should start planning ahead and start saving money and start adjusting their finances,” Goldman said. “That way they are ready to begin paying student loans at the beginning of 2023.”