Student tased at Pasquotank High after threatening to shoot teacher, resisting officers, sheriff’s office says

A man’s celebratory gunfire during a gender reveal prompted three Tennessee schools to go on lockdown. (Photo: Getty Images)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A student in Elizabeth City is under investigation after reportedly threatening a teacher and resisting officers when they tried to escort him off school property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a Pasquotank County high school student threatened to slap and shoot a teacher around 10 a.m. on Thursday. When deputies arrived at the school, they found the student and several staff members in a second-floor hallway.

After trying to calm the student down for more than 45 minutes, two school resource officers (SROs) were asked to take the student off-campus. The student resisted the SROs and lunged towards their belts.

One officer gave the student a verbal warning that they would use a Taser if the student did not calm down and comply with instructions. The officers subsequently used their Taser on the student.

The student was later evaluated by EMS before being taken to the Sheriff’s Office where deputies spoke with their mother. The student was later released into her custody.

Deputies are expected to file charges for communication threats, disorderly conduct and resisting delay and obstruction of an officer.