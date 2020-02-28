Students on alert after man arrested for sexually assaulting student on NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 37-year-old man is accused of following an N.C. State University student into an on-campus apartment building and sexually assaulting her.

It happened Tuesday at the Wolf Village Apartments.

Campus police said Roberto Alvarez, Jr. followed a student who has a disability to the apartments. When she got into the building, officers said he fondled, kissed and hugged her.

“It is a little frightening to know that it’s so easy for someone to follow in behind,” said student Alaina Martineau.

Students said it’s a reminder to be aware of their surroundings and to look out for others.

“Honestly, it’s not surprising. I feel like stuff like this happens pretty often at college campuses. It’s just really scary to think people are going through it, you know,” said student Saad Salman.

Police have posted about four incidents on campus on social media so far this year, from shots fired to a burglary. Earlier this month, they also said there was a slight uptick in thefts.

“For the most part, N.C. The state does a good job of like blue lights are right there, you have escorts, you have NC State police patrolling at night, you still feel [like] it’s good for the most part, but there are still places you have to be more careful,” said student Dhuru Patel. “I know a lot of my friends call the campus escorts a lot more this year than last year.”

Alvarez Jr. is now charged with breaking or entering, sexual battery and assault of an individual with a disability.