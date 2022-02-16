Students on board during bus crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Students were on board during a bus crash Wednesday afternoon Polk County.

According to Polk County dispatch, a bus crashed on Howard Gap Road.

Witnesses told 7NEWS the crash happened at the intersection of Early Road and Howard Gap Road.

Polk County School District said the bus was carrying middle and high schoolers. Injuries are unknown at this time.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update as more information comes available.