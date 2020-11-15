Students welcome NC State requiring negative COVID-19 test for students, staff returning to campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University students may be returning to a campus free of COVID-19 in the spring. On Friday, the university announced that it is now requiring all students, staff, and faculty to show proof of a negative test before returning to campus.

“I saw some other schools did that this year and they’re still on campus and their rates aren’t that high. So, I think it’s a good idea, especially if we want a healthy campus,” said student Jonathan Weks.

The decision came after several clusters and more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases led N.C. State to move to mostly remote classes and significantly scale back on-campus housing during the fall semester. For those still living on campus, it’s a welcome requirement.

“There are little on-campus parties, so just knowing that people don’t have COVID and that they’re not spreading it through these parties is definitely good for my peace of mind,” said student Laith Khasawneh.

Those returning to campus will have to get tested 3-to-5 days before classes start. Students who have to get tested include those living on campus and in the Greek Village, students who live off-campus but within a 1-mile radius of the school, and students who have face-to-face classes or work on campus.

The university is also planning to expand its testing ability, predicting several thousand students and staff will be tested weekly.

“Yeah, it’s rough, but, like I said, we’re making the most of it and rolling with the punches. So that’s all we can do,” said student Ethan Conklim.

School leaders said students and staff can face disciplinary action if they do not comply.