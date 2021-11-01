Study: Charlotte among fastest-growing cities, New Yorkers top list of new residents coming in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A new study shows just how fast the Queen City is growing and the areas our new neighbors are leaving behind. The new study by a commercial real estate blog looked at census data between 2015 and 2019.



“I love Charlotte. I love the weather, I love the people,” said Christina Baldauf.

Loving Charlotteans and loving where you can meet others, that’s what we found when speaking with people in Uptown Charlotte about what they love about the city.

“My favorite thing about Charlotte is the restaurants and to hang out with my friends,” said Joshua Caldwell.

Everyone now has the chance to make new friends as numbers show the city is growing each year by thousands of new residents.

US Census data shows between 2015 and 2019 Charlotte grew by about 19,700 people. That growth makes the Queen City one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

“I was transferred here with a company. I was actually in this building right behind me,” said Baldauf, who moved to Charlotte in 2001.

The uptown many of us know today is not the Uptown of 20 years ago.

“Oh, it’s completely different. When I moved here, Charlotte was like a big town and so we would go to happy hour after work and we had our choices, maybe a couple blocks that way and a couple of blocks that way, but it’s not like the metropolis we have now. Very few choices, but it was a lot of fun. You knew everybody,” said Baldauf.

David Furman, who was born and raised in Myers Park, says he welcomes the growth in Charlotte. He has watched the city grow from small town, to large metro. “It’s my home. That’s the main thing that has kept me here. My children do not live here . I wish they did. They live in bigger, cooler cities. I stay here because I wanna take part in making my city a place where my children would want to live,” said Furman.



Census data shows most people who are moving to Charlotte are coming mainly from New York, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.



