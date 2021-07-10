Supporters of wrongfully convicted Dontae Sharpe rally to get Gov. Cooper to offer full pardon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Supporters of Dontae Sharpe were at the state capitol demanding that the governor give him a full pardon.

Sharpe has been out of prison for nearly two years after being wrongfully convicted of murder more than 25 years ago.

Sharpe and other advocates are also requesting for the governor to meet with Sharpe and community leaders to talk about ways to help those who are wrongfully convicted and lessen the chances of it happening again.

“There’s some actual other states that have automatic pardons after you get exonerated, North Carolina isn’t one of them and we need to change that,” Sharpe said.

In North Carolina, a person who gets a pardon is eligible for $50,000 for each year they were in prison and up to $750,000 total from the state.