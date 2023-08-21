CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Camden County sheriff expressed surprise that no one was injured Wednesday following a “road rage” crash that overturned one of the two vehicles and where shots were reportedly fired.

One person was arrested in connection to the incident.

Shawn Michael Allen II, 23, of Chesapeake, was arrested and taken into custody without incident, and has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, reckless use of a firearm, assault by pointing a firearm and injury to personal property.

A Camden County magistrate found probable cause for the charges, according to Camden County Sheriff J. Kevin Jones, and issued a $50,000 bond. Allen was taken to the Albemarle District Jail and had his first court appearance Friday in Camden County District Court.

Jones said the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 17 in South Mills, about four miles south of the Virginia state line.

While units were responding to the scene, another report noted that one person in the overturned vehicle had been shooting at a person in another car before the crash. Preliminary information, according to the sheriff, suggested that the incident stemmed from a road rage confrontation.

During the investigation, sheriff’s deputies learned that a motorist was found whose vehicle had at least one bullet hole in his vehicle, and the person indicated the shot was fired by the driver in the overturned vehicle — the bullet entering the victim’s vehicle through the rear window and nearly striking the driver in the head, the sheriff said.

Shortly after the shot was fired, the two vehicles collided, resulting in the suspect vehicle rolling several times.

“Surprisingly, neither the two occupants of the suspect vehicle, the occupant of the victim’s vehicle nor any other motorists were injured,” Jones said in a release.

Multiple pieces of evidence were found and seized, including a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, a loaded ammunition magazine, 9 mm ammunition and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is actively investigating the crash, and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting incident.

The sheriff said there continues to be an open criminal investigation into the incident.