SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 75-year-old man faces more than a dozen charges, including a crime against nature and child sex crimes, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a report from Ohio, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office launched a two-month investigation that led to the arrest of Bobby Wayne Glidewell, 75, of Lowgap.

Glidewell was charged with six counts of first-degree statutory sex offenses, six counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of crime against nature.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any additional information on the alleged crimes.

Glidewell was arrested by detectives with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He received a $1 million secured bond.