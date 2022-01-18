Survey: NC ranks in top 5 for best drivers in the United States

GREENVILLE. N.C (WNCT) — Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. Driving conditions in each state are far from the same.
According to a survey conducted by WalletHub, North Carolina ranked as the 4th best driving state in the United States. North Carolina’s rankings compared to other states includes:
- 23rd – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
- 20th – Car Theft Rate
- 9th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
- 17th – Average Gas Prices
- 7th – Auto-Maintenance Costs
- 21st – Road Quality
- 10th – Car Dealerships per Capita
Top five states in the survey include:
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- Kansas
- North Carolina
- Texas
Click here to see the survey and more details from WalletHub.com.