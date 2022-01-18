Survey: NC ranks in top 5 for best drivers in the United States

GREENVILLE. N.C (WNCT) — Everyone hates being stuck in traffic. Driving conditions in each state are far from the same.

According to a survey conducted by WalletHub, North Carolina ranked as the 4th best driving state in the United States. North Carolina’s rankings compared to other states includes: 

  • 23rd – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 
  • 20th – Car Theft Rate 
  • 9th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 
  • 17th – Average Gas Prices 
  • 7th – Auto-Maintenance Costs 
  • 21st – Road Quality 
  • 10th – Car Dealerships per Capita 

Top five states in the survey include:

  • Iowa  
  • Oklahoma  
  • Kansas  
  • North Carolina  
  • Texas  

Click here to see the survey and more details from WalletHub.com.

