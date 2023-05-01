TAMPA, F.L. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to the Hillsborough County deputies, Robert Singletary may be on his way back to North Carolina.

Singletary is accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl and her parents when a ball rolled into his yard in Gastonia. Singletary later turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa Florida.

Officers say that on April 18th, children were playing in the 4700 block of Grier Street, when a ball rolled into Singltary’s yard. After yelling at the kids, Singletary went into his home and grabbed a gun, shooting William White in the back and hitting White’s 6-year-old daughter, Kinsley White, with gunfire in the face. White’s wife, Ashley Hilderbrand, was also grazed by gunfire.

A manhunt was launched for Singletary, but on April 20th, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that Singletary had turned himself in. He is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jail records show that Singletary was released to another agency just after 6 a.m. on April 30th and is no longer being held by Florida deputies.

Queen City News has reached out to Gaston County Police to confirm Singletary’s extradition to North Carolina.