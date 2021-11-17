Suspect charged with murder after 17-year-old found dead on side of road in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in the death of a juvenile whose body was found on the side of the road in Stokes County, according to a news release from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaylen Lamont Lyles

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 22, of Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

He has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a 17-year-old boy who was found dead on Payne Road in Stokes County on Nov. 5.

The was a resident of Forsyth County. Due to the age of the victim, his identity will not be released.

Lyles is being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond.

“I am deeply saddened that we are talking about a juvenile losing his life just when you begin to live life. The loss of a life is always tragic, but more especially of such a young individual” Sheriff Joey Lemons said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information please contact the Stoke County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8506.