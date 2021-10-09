Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man involved in an hours-long standoff with police is dead, according to Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson.

Gilbert Lee Collison Jr.

At 8:51 p.m., a person called police saying that 46-year-old Gilbert Lee Collison Jr. had broken into a home at 4201 S. Main St.

The caller said Collison was armed with a shotgun and had made threats to shoot law enforcement officers if they attempted to enter the home. The caller also said that Gilbert Collison was currently wanted by law enforcement on numerous charges.

After the call, police made contact with a woman away from the home. She said earlier in the evening she had been involved in an argument with her boyfriend, Collison.

The woman said that the argument happed after she learned that Collison was wanted by law enforcement.

She also said Collison pointed a shotgun at her and threatened to harm her during the argument.

Shortly after the argument, Collison reportedly left the home.

The woman called law enforcement later in the evening after receiving a call from Collison saying that he came back into her home and threatened to shoot any officers who came into the home.

A standoff then ensued between Collison and responding officers.

Multiple attempts to get Collison to come out of the house peacefully failed, Thompson said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Collison entered the front doorway of the home and again confronted SWAT personnel. At the time, Collison was still armed with a shotgun.

A less lethal impact baton fired by a SWAT member struck Collison in the leg as he stood in the doorway and threatened the officers.

Collison then fired on the officers with the shotgun for a final time. Three officers returned fire and Collison retreated deeper inside the home.

After multiple attempts to reestablish communication with Collison, a device was used to remotely search the home. His body was later found inside. His cause of death is unclear.

No officers were injured during the standoff.

The SBI will investigate the case and three officers that fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.