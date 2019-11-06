Suspect dead, deputy in ‘good condition’ after shooting at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police say

10: a.m. update: Fayetteville police said the suspect who was shot while trying to take a deputy’s gun at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Tuesday morning is dead.

The deputy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is receiving treatment.

The suspect was shot and killed by a Fayetteville police detective at the scene, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A deputy and a suspect was shot inside Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Tuesday morning – triggering an active shooter report.

At 8:22 a.m., a suspect attempted to take a deputy’s weapon which led to a struggle. Both were shot during that struggle, Chief Gina Hawkins said.

A Fayetteville police detective who was nearby helped subdue the suspect.

The deputy is said to be in “good condition,” Sheriff Ennis Wright said. The deputy’s name won’t be released until the sheriff notifies his family.

A suspect is in custody and receiving treatment.

The suspect was arrested last night on active warrants for a home invasion, Wright said. The suspect was taken to the hospital after experiencing medical issues following his arrest.

By 9 a.m., authorities said the shooter was no longer active.

Police have established a staging area in the Bordeaux Shopping Center near the Eiffel Tower.

The SBI has been contacted which is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops.