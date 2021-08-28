Suspect dead, officer in hospital after officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Greensboro Police Department headquarters

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is dead and an officer is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department headquarters on Friday afternoon, according to Greensboro Police Chief Brian James.

At 3:08 p.m., a suspect came into the parking lot, set fire to a police vehicle and assaulted an officer, James said.

Three officers responded and fired their weapons. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was assaulted was taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition, but James said their injuries are consistent with a physical assault.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty while the SBI investigates the case, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

No information has been released on the suspect’s motive.