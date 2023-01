MCDOWELL, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for charges in Ohio has been arrested in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip on Jan. 9 that 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was staying at a home in the Nebo community.

Deputies said Rivera had outstanding warrants for rape/sexual battery in Ohio.

He was located at the home and arrested.

Rivera is currently being held in McDowell County pending an extradition hearing.