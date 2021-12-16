Suspect in assault of Brothers Pizzeria employee turns himself in, Winston-Salem police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the assault of a Winston-Salem restauranteur.

Early on the morning of Dec. 5, police responded to a fight at Brothers Pizzeria on W. 4th Street in Winston-Salem.

According to the call, there were several people fighting and officers were informed that an employee at the pizzeria had been assaulted trying to break up the fight.

When they got there, Michael Scotto di Frega had significant injuries to his head and face. He was taken to the hospital.

After an investigation, police identified Brandon Juwan Sessoms as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Sessoms turned himself in on Thursday and he was charged with assault inflicting serious injuries.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.