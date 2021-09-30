Suspect in deadly Mount Tabor High School shooting indicted, charged as an adult

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The boy accused of shooting and killing his classmate has been indicted.

Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, was indicted on a single count of open murder Thursday morning. He was given no bond and will be moved to a superior court. He has been charged as an adult.

Evans will not face a capital charge of murder due to his age.

Shortly after noon on Sept. 1, authorities responded to a report of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School.

Mount Tabor student William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr., 15, was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other students were shot.

Evans, also a Mount Tabor High School student, was arrested later that afternoon.

Evans and Miller had a long-simmering dispute prior to the shooting, the source said.