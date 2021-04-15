Suspect in NC I-95 road rage shooting that killed mother of 6 appears before judge

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of killing a Pennsylvania mother of six on Interstate 95 in Robeson County appeared before a judge Thursday.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection with a road rage shooting that killed 47-year-old Julie Eberly.

Floyd shot into the Eberly’s car after their car came too close to his while trying to merge into a lane, according to the sheriff’s office. Julie Eberly was severely injured and later died from her wounds at the hospital. Her husband, Ryan, was not injured.

The Elberly’s were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary, according to a statement released by their family.

In court Thursday, Floyd was appointed a public defender after previously saying he would provide his own attorney.

Floyd told the court he planned to hire an attorney but his sister has been in the hospital so that is why he agreed to have one appointed.

Assistant District Attorney Tommy Tate said the next court date for Floyd will be May 14.

The judge on Thursday said Floyd has a prior charge, which they did not announce in court, but he will keep the same attorney on that charge.

Floyd will remain in jail without bond.