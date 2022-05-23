HIGH POINT, N.C. — An arrest has been made in two connected carjackings across Greensboro and High Point.

Khasi L Gladden

On Friday, May 20, a Thomasville woman’s car was stolen in a violent carjacking on North Centenial Street in High Point.

“His eyes are ingrained in my mind,” the 20-year-old victim said at the time. “… Terrifying. He also looked terrified. Everyone was terrified in the situation.”

The car was found on Saturday, and according to High Point Police Department, the stolen CR-V had been used in the carjacking of a 2018 Mercedes C300 that day in Greensboro.

On Sunday, an High Point officer saw the white Mercedes pass him eastbound on E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to stop and a chase began. The chase ended when the suspect crashed at the Freeman Mill Road and I-40 ramp in Greensboro.

The driver ran away. Two passengers were left in the car.

A K-9 unit helped locate the suspect and he was taken into custody.

High Point police charged Khasi L Gladden, 20, of High Point, with felony flee to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and reckless driving.

Gladden was given no bond, as he was on post-release. Police say this is the fourth time Gladden has been arrested by High Point police since October 2018, all involving a stolen car or gun.