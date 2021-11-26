Swansboro’s holiday flotilla parade returns

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Locals enjoyed Swansboro’s Holiday Flotilla Parade this evening.

Throughout the evening, boats decorated for Christmas drove around the Swansboro basin for people to see.

There were also shops and restaurants open for people to enjoy.

Some booths were set up for people to get snacks and drinks for a small donation. One booth was for the Swansboro High School Marching Band and another for the Swansboro Historic District.

Santa was on one of the boats this evening and docked around 6:30 p.m. to talk to kids.

Taylor Parrish and her husband were celebrating their 6-month wedding anniversary and stopped by to watch the parade.

“I really love shopping local, and especially given that it is Christmas time, I think this is really great time to find some gifts for some family and friends. Especially those ones that are a little bit harder to shop for,” said Taylor Parrish.

Parrish said she enjoyed seeing the boats go by and was enjoying her hot apple cider.

She says it was great that the local small businesses were open late, so people could do some Christmas shopping.