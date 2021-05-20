Destination Vacation: Take a ride in the Mayberry squad car and explore Mount Airy, the real city behind ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People don’t usually want to ride in a sheriff’s car, but in Mount Airy, people travel from all over the country to take a ride in their squad cars.

That’s because they look just like the one Sheriff Andy Taylor drove on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Fans come for a front seat tour of the town that inspired all the episodes.

Griffith based the show on his hometown of Mount Airy but renamed it Mayberry. The places he mentioned, like Snappy Lunch and the North Carolina Granite Corporation, are stops on the tour.

Shannon Smith hopped in the squad car and takes us along on this week’s Destination Vacation.