The new Target store in Kill Devil Hills at the North Carolina Outer Banks. Photo courtesy of Target.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The first Target store to open on the North Carolina Outer Banks has set a grand opening date.

The store plans to open on the islands at Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, according to a news release Tuesday from the company.

The store will open at the location of a former Kmart, that closed about three years ago, according to WAVY.

The only Target store on the North Carolina coast in the past was in Wilmington. There are also stores just over the state line, in Virginia, in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach area.

The new 120,000-square-foot Target store will contain a CVS pharmacy and an Ulta Beauty location, the news release said.

Additionally, about 100 jobs are expected to be created with the new store at 1091 N. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills, the news release said.

Target said the size of the store classifies it as a “full-sized” location.