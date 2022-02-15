Taxpayers are ready to file NC taxes, but late software changes mean state can’t yet accept them

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Although you may be ready to file your taxes, the North Carolina Department of Revenue may not be ready to receive them.

A viewer complained to CBS 17 that he got an error message when he tried to file taxes electronically over the weekend.

State Department of Revenue personnel say they are working as fast as they can to get their systems up and ready to accept 2021 tax returns, but they just can’t do it right now.

The culprit is the massive state budget.

It contains a number of tax cuts and changes, but because it was passed five months late and signed just before Thanksgiving, it didn’t give the North Carolina Department of Revenue time to adjust its software to reflect the new tax law changes.

As a result, it is still tweaking its system and there will be problems if the state starts accepting tax returns now.

“We do not want to do that prematurely because that could create a lot of risk and error on the back end,” said North Carolina Assistant Treasury Secretary Anthony Edwards. “We want to make sure we’re thoroughly tested.”

As a result of the non-acceptance, those trying to file electronically through third-party services are getting a message saying the state can’t accept returns at this time.

If you’re using an accountant, don’t wait to send your tax materials to them for preparation. They can get it ready in the meantime and then submit the returns when the state is ready to accept them.

On the federal side, the IRS labor issues continue there. That agency already is dealing with a backlog regarding last year’s tax returns.

IRS officials told CBS News the lack of staffing will continue to affect its operation this tax season also.

“We know that that’s going to be hugely frustrating for taxpayers in a complex filing season in the middle of a pandemic,” said Deputy Assistant Treasury Secretary Natasha Sarin.

To illustrate just how staffing issues are affecting the agency, the IRS’s National Taxpayer Advocate Division told Congress in its annual report that the agency received 282 million phone calls from taxpayers in 2021, but was able to answer only about 11 percent of them.

The report also said those who did get through waited on hold an average of 23 minutes to get help,

The IRS says the same thing will happen this year.

“The IRS isn’t going to be able to answer as many of those calls as it should be able to,” Sarin told CBS News.

If you decide to mail in your tax returns, processing your refund will take even more time at both the IRS and the North Carolina Department of Revenue because all those forms have to be hand-checked.

Your best bet will be to file electronically if you want to get a faster return.

When it comes to the state, CBS 17 wanted to know when it will be able to accept North Carolina returns.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue previously estimated it wouldn’t be able to accept tax returns until mid-February.

CBS 17 wanted to know if the agency has a more definitive date now that we are starting the third week of February.

Late Monday afternoon, the Department of Revenue said the target date to open the tax season is the week of Feb. 28.

Refunds can be expected in early April.