TBC asking for the community’s support in donating blood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Blood Connection (TBC), the local non-profit, community blood center, is asking for the community’s immediate support in donating blood to help meet the urgent need of blood products for area hospitals.

Officials from TBC say that COVID-19 keeping some from donating blood, combined with hospitals seeing a recent influx of traumas, in addition to restarting elective surgeries, has created a ‘storm of sizeable proportions.’

TBC is the sole blood provider for many hospitals in eastern North Carolina including WakeMed, UNC Rex, Vidant Medical Center, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Scotland Healthcare System, and Southeastern Health.

This means if a patient receives blood while at one of those hospitals, it is coming from TBC.

In total, the organization supplies blood to over 85 hospitals across North Carolina, South Carolina and Northeast Georgia.

Aside from traumas and other unforeseen instances where blood is needed, just to meet the regular needs of these hospitals, TBC says they must collect at least 700 units of blood every day.

The plea from TBC not only includes the ask of donors but the organization also needs people to host blood drives in the area.

TBC says their blood drives are easy to host and can be held anywhere like a business office, church, school, civic center, manufacturing plant, retail store, etc.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, TBC has seen hundreds of blood drive cancelations which they say greatly impacted their ability to collect the blood products needed.

This, in turn, is the reason they say they need those willing to host a blood drive to contact them as soon as possible.

If you are able to donate, find a blood drive near you by visiting thebloodconnection.org/donateblood.

Donors can also give at the local TBC donation center: 5925 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

If you would like to host a blood drive in your community, business, church, etc., visit thebloodconnection.org/host-a-drive.