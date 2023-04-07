GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Two Eastern North Carolina teachers are in the running for the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

Casey Schulte of Bath Elementary in Beaufort County is a finalist for the award along with Craven County nominee, Laura Wilson of Roger Bell New Tech Academy. Both advanced after being named the top teacher in their respective regions.

On April 14 at around 1:45 p.m., Burroughs Wellcome will announce the 2023 Teacher of the Year at The Umstead Hotel in Cary during a luncheon. The teacher of the year will spend the 2023-24 school year traveling North Carolina as a teaching ambassador, supported by the Burroughs Wellcome Fund and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, with support from PBS North Carolina and Equitable Advisors. Livestream access will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a video featuring finalists and sponsors. The ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m.

The regional finalists for the 2023 award are: