Teachers helping to reach non-English speaking families about getting vaccinated

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools and FEMA have partnered up to help non-English speaking families schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Over the past week and a half, educators from the English Learners Department have reached out to hundreds of vaccine eligible family members of students enrolled at with the district.

Educators ask these family members if they have an interest in being vaccinated. If they answer yes, then the educators and interpreters will assist in signing these individuals up.

“Really our job is to get rid of the language barrier and get rid of the technology barrier,” explained Whitney Oakley, Guilford County Schools’ chief academic officer.

These vaccinations happen at the FEMA organized mass vaccination site at the Four Seasons Mall.

FEMA leaders tell FOX8 that each round of appointments that are made available are split up. 50% are done through online appointments, while the others are done through phone calls. A portion of those vaccination appoints are carved out for non-english speaking families who either have no way to communicate with vaccination center employees or do not have internet access.

Using about a dozen bilingual educators and interpreters, GCS has assisted in contacting roughly 650 families and have been able to get 330 of them an appointment time.

Oakley explained that the others who have not been able to schedule an appointment want to but are not eligible just yet.

In this first week and half of calling families of students, the school district has had a lot of success with educating families and has seen a large response from individuals who want to get vaccinated.

These educators and interpreters have also begun to receive phone calls from non-english speaking families who do not have a child enrolled but who still want help to schedule an appointment.

“One phone call to one household that gets an appointment scheduled can quickly spread,” Oaskley said. “It’ll increase trust. It will increase people feeling safe of returning to school.”

To contact the district for an interpreter to get help signing up for an appointment, contact (336) 370-8982