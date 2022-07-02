CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Kayden Johnson, a 5-year-old from Emporia, Va., was the lone survivor of a two-vehicle crash on Caratoke Highway on March 25. After over three months in the hospital and three spine surgeries, Kayden is paralyzed from the waist down.

Kayden’s grandfather, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy, and the other driver, 73-year-old Rodney Minton, were both killed in the crash.

Friday was an emotional homecoming for the Johnson family as they brought Kayden home from the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter in Norfolk.

“They’re tears of happiness. It’s been a long three months and six days. He has fought so hard. He’s fooled the doctors,” Kayden’s grandmother Wendy Barrett said.

Loved ones organized a fundraising effort to assist the family with medical expenses, selling shirts with the hashtag #KKStrong on them. Kayden is known as “KK” to friends and family.

“It means the world. I can never thank everyone enough for all the support we’ve had. It’s just unbelievable,” Kayden’s father Josh said.

Barrett said that the Johnson home has been fitted with a ramp for Kayden’s wheelchair. Up next, the family will install a handicap-accessible shower.

A GoFundMe is available HERE. Shirts can be purchased HERE.