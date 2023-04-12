STANLEY, N.C. (WGHP) — Leslie Withers, of Stanley, wanted a new Jeep Grand Cherokee for years, and now she plans to buy one after winning a $200,000 lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Our current Jeep has over 300,000 miles,” Withers said. “Now I can look to get me a brand new one.”

Withers found out that she won the grand prize in Wednesday’s 2023 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing when she got an email notification from the lottery.

There were more than 59 million entries in the drawing.

“It was just so unreal,” she said. “For years, I’ve entered tickets into second-chance drawings, but I never really expected to win anything. I just enter for the possibility of winning.”

Withers said she was emotional when she got to lottery headquarters because that’s when it started to really sink in that she won.

“I did cry tears of joy,” she said. “This is a blessing in so many ways.”

She arrived on Tuesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,500.