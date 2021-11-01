Teen brother and sister die in head-on crash near Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teen siblings were killed in a head-on crash just outside Henderson Friday morning, officials say.

The crash, which also injured a mom and her two children, happened around 8:45 a.m. along Rock Mill Road just south of Vicksboro Road, just outside of Henderson, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Oxendine.

MiAsia Coles, 16, and her brother Kenneth Taylor, 15, both of Henderson, were in a 2009 Hyundai Accent with Coles driving at the time, Oxendine said.

Heading the other direction in a 2011 Nissan Frontier pickup was a Henderson mom with her daughters — ages 10 and 5, according to Oxendine.

Coles and Taylor were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the wreck and died at the scene, the trooper said. The air bags did deploy on the Hyundai, Oxendine said.

The Henderson Dispatch reported that Coles and Taylor were students at Vance County High School.

The Henderson mother and her older daughter were wearing seatbelts and the youngest girl was in a booster seat, Oxendine said.

The mother and older daughter suffered broken bones, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, he said. The 5-year-old daughter also was not seriously injured.

Oxendine said an accident reconstruction team is working to determine which vehicle driver was at fault.