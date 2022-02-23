ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen is in critical condition after an SUV crash that happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on Zebulon Road.

“It’s tragic. It’s terrible,” said Stephen Outlaw.

When Outlaw came to the Mitchell’s Food Mart on Tuesday, he wasn’t expecting to see car debris in the corner of the parking lot, a wooden cross with the words “you will be missed,” and caution tape around the gas pumps.

“An SUV came off the road over here, and hit a kid,” he explained.

It was all caught on camera.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told CBS17 after the driver hit the teen, then lost control and slammed into a car at the gas pump.

The driver then hit another car by a taco truck in the gas station parking lot.

“You cannot take your eyes off this road. You cannot take your eyes off it for a second, without putting yourself in danger, or someone else,” said Outlaw.

Investigators are still working to figure out why the driver ran off the road.

Pinkie Smith was next door to the gas station

“The truck that did this accident, it was in the pole by the taco truck,” she recalled. “Stuff was everywhere. Debris was everywhere, even to the gas tank. The concrete was torn up, and people were just running around.”

When she saw the commotion, she walked over.

“That’s when we found out a kid was hit,” she said.

Smith said she knows who the teen is.

“Him and his friend would way by every day. I would see him every day,” she said. “It just broke my heart. It’s really sad,you know, to see a child you know gone, just like that.”

Friends, who told CBS 17 they’re classmates of the teen at Rolesville High School, tied balloons to a nearby wooden cross.

Keith and Danielle Douglas visited the cross Tuesday.

They were both emotional when they told CBS17 that their son is best friends with the injured teen.

They said the 16-year-old victim will be turning 17 in just a few weeks.

The couple said the past day has been difficult for everyone.

“[His family] is just letting family and friends come in and say their goodbyes,” they told CBS17. “This morning our [son] went to say his goodbyes to them and broke down. He said it was hard…it was hard. What can you do but hold [your kids]. Hold them tight. Because you never know the last moment.”

Troopers said the teen was walking on the shoulder, in the grassy area just off the road.

They are working with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office to determine if and what charges could be filed against the SUV driver.

Officials told CBS 17 the teen is in critical condition at WakeMed Hospital. The other two drivers were not injured.