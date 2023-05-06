FRISCO, N.C. (WNCT) — A 17-year-old died Saturday after being trapped under several feet of sand at a beach in Frisco, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials said Seashore law enforcement rangers responded at around 2 p.m. to a 911 call of a male teen trapped in a hole, approximately .10 miles east of off-road vehicle ramp 49 in Frisco. Officials said the hole was dug in a back-dune area behind the primary dune and could not be seen from the beachfront.

Family and friends were looking for the teen, who was only identified as being from Chesapeake, Va., and found him buried under several feet of sand.

Rangers worked with family members to get the teen out while also performing CPR. Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue staff assisted. The teen died at the scene.

Officials said the teen became buried after part of the adjacent dune collapsed into the hole.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff.”